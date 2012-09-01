Approximately 1,000 Napoli fans have blocked Real Madrid’s team bus for a few minutes today after that the Spanish giants had landed at Naples’ Capodichino Airport. It is reported that Real Madrid players and staff were reaching their hotel in the city centre using two different busses which were both blocked for a few minutes by Napoli fans that were booing their next Champions League rivals.







Policemen managed to make fans go out of Real Madrid’s way in a few minutes although 300 more waited for Real Madrid in front of their stadium not to block their busses but to simply boo them.



It is pretty safe to say that Real Madrid players did not have their best welcome in Italy although one Napoli fan created a special pizza to gift to Cristiano Ronaldo who is Real Madrid’s most popular star.



















Napoli will face Real Madrid tomorrow in the return leg of the Champions League round of 16. The LaLiga table leaders won the Bernabeu clash for 3-1.





