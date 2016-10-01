10 best under 21: Serie A

On Wednesday, 18-year-old primavera star Mirko Antonucci made his Serie A debut for Roma in their 1-1 draw against Sampdoria. After coming on in the 74th minute, with his club down a goal, the baby-faced debutant served up the crucial assist on Edin Dzeko’s stoppage time equalizer.



The winger made an immediate impact on the match and nearly scored an equalizer of his own, just seconds into his debut. In the end, he proved to be a master-stroke of Eusebio di Francesco, who took that massive risk of bringing him on in the middle of a European playoff spot competition.



However, Antonucci is far from an aberration when it comes to Serie A players possessing tremendous talent at young ages. Here’s a look at the best outfield players in Italy under the age of 21 experience (in alphabetical order):