12 things you don’t know about Van Dijk

SHOW GALLERY

Virgil Van Dijk transfer from Southampton to Liverpool (which was confirmed yesterday) surprised many people as the Dutch defender will cost Liverpool 75 million pounds (close to 85 million euros), which makes him the most expensive defender of all time. Many EPL clubs have had interest in him (including Guardiola's City) but in the end it is Liverpool who got him. You can click on our gallery section to view 12 interesting notes on Van Dijk (via Marca), right here on Calciomercato.com.