Barcelona have completed the purchase of their first Canadian player ever. Ballou Tabla has officially been transferred from the Montreal Impact of MLS to the Catalan side.



The 18-year-old Quebec native came up through the ranks of the Montreal Impact academy to become a starter with the Impact last season. The attacking midfielder started 11 matches, registering two goals and two assists in 2017.



This first transfer is an important moment in the history and evolution of our club,” said Montreal Impact president Joey Saputo, who also owns Serie A side Bologna. “We take a lot of pride in seeing a young player, developed in our Academy, climb the ladder all the way to the first team and realize his dream to play in Europe with a big club like Barcelona.”



His buyout clause has been set at 25 million euros for the first three years, which will be raised to 75 million if his contract is extended.



He’s expected to begin with Barça B.