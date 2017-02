Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro is now in charge of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. The Italian tactician has completed some stunning signings since taking over at the club a few months ago. Cannavaro hijacked Juventus’ bid for Belgium staroffering the former Zenit St. Petersburg man € 18-million-a-year to join in him China.Cannavaro had also knocked Chelsea’s door trying to sign the Blues’ star Diego Costa although the Premier League giants blocked the Spanish striker’s exit. Cannavaro signedThe Croatian star has already snubbed a move to Tianjin Quanjian but Cannavaro is understood to be about to make a improved offer for the former Blackburn flop.If, however, Cannavaro won’t manage to sign Kalinic, he would make an attempt to acquire another top Serie A striker: Carlos Bacca. According to Leggo (via affariitaliani), Cannavaro could offer up to € 25 million to lure the Colombian striker from the San Siro.