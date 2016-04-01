2006 Italy World Cup hero Cannavaro reportedly wants to sign AC Milan star striker
08 February at 18:00Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro is now in charge of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. The Italian tactician has completed some stunning signings since taking over at the club a few months ago. Cannavaro hijacked Juventus’ bid for Belgium star Axel Witsel offering the former Zenit St. Petersburg man € 18-million-a-year to join in him China.
Cannavaro had also knocked Chelsea’s door trying to sign the Blues’ star Diego Costa although the Premier League giants blocked the Spanish striker’s exit. Cannavaro signed Pato from Villareal instead but reports in Italy claim that the Italian tactician is still not happy about his attacking force, so much so he’s been travelling to Italy to persuade Nikola Kalinic to move to China. The Croatian star has already snubbed a move to Tianjin Quanjian but Cannavaro is understood to be about to make a improved offer for the former Blackburn flop.
If, however, Cannavaro won’t manage to sign Kalinic, he would make an attempt to acquire another top Serie A striker: Carlos Bacca. The AC Milan hit-man is not in the form of his life having only scored nine goals in 21 appearances so far this season. According to Leggo (via affariitaliani), Cannavaro could offer up to € 25 million to lure the Colombian striker from the San Siro.
