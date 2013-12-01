2016-2017 Serie A round-up: Juve are champions, Crotone remain in the top flight

It was a memorable 2016-2017 Serie A season which saw Juventus win the league title for a 6th consecutive season. Their closest challengers ended up being Roma and Napoli who eventually finished second and third in the standings, thus earning UCL qualification rights.



Lazio and Atalanta both had great seasons as they finished 4th and 5th respectively. Atalanta's cinderella story allowed them to qualify for the Europa League as Gian Piero Gasperini did a terrific job. AC Milan ended up 6th in the standings as they earned the final European qualification spot (for the Europa league) as Montella did a great job with a very young roster. Fiorentina and Inter finished a little behind as they both failed to reach their seasonal objectives.



As for the relegation zone, Pescara, Palermo and Empoli have all been relegated to the Italian Serie B as Crotone came up with a huge win tonight to remain in the Serie A. They beat Lazio by a 3-1 score where as Empoli lost 2-1 to Palermo (who were already relegated) as Crotone will get to enjoy another Serie A season.



On a more personnal note, Edin Dzeko was crowned the Serie A top scorer as he had a memorable season (he scored 29 league goals ). Dries Mertens (28 goals) and Andrea Belotti (26 goals) also were fantastic for their respective clubs. With the 2016-17 season now in the books, teams will have all summer to improve ahead of next season...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)