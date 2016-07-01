

In what is becoming an annual event, footyheadlines.com have released images of what they believe will be the new Barcelona home shirt for next season. In another break from their traditional style, it appears that the club has gone for a varying degree of stripes across the front of the shirt which will be emblazoned by new club sponsor Rakuten, the Japanese E-commerce giant.

In what seems to be the most eye-catching feature, the shirt will have a golden collar and it will be the club’s 20th season wearing US sports giant Nike’s apparel.



