Juventus and Lazio do battle yet again in the hopes of winning some silverware at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in the Supercoppa Italiana.



As a result of Juventus’ outstanding double last season, the beaten finalists in the Coppa Italia will be their opponents. The contest has been played abroad in Qatar and China in recent years but has now returned to Rome.



Juventus, who have won this trophy 7 times to Lazio’s 3, have had an eventful summer, in which rumours of unrest in the Champions League final saw both Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci leave the club for PSG and Milan respectively. However, the loss of the two players may end up being a blessing in disguise as Massimiliano Allegri asserted his authority.



The Old Lady have recruited well with Federico Bernadeschi, Douglas Costa and Mattia De Sciglio just a few of the new signings made so far as they aim to continue their domestic dominance.



Lazio, have had a much quieter summer in comparison to their Turin-based rivals, in which despite losing Lucas Biglia, Simeone Inzaghi would be delighted to have kept hold of Keita Balde so far, who was the stand out star for his side as I Biancocelesti finished above expectations in 5th.



The match between these two sides in the Coppa Italia was a convincing 2-0 victory for Juventus and they are fully expected to delivery another successful performance in the capital but it should be a much tighter contest this time round.



Ciro Immobile and Keita will look to cause Juventus plenty of problems with Milinkovic-Savic adding to the Lazio attacking threat. Both Immobile and Keita scored 39 goals between them last season and they will be key once again for Lazio. However Juventus have a lot more in their arsenal with 24 goal Gonzalo Higuainand Paulo Dybala likely to start. This is now made even more dangerous as a result of Douglas Costa and Bernadeschi joining the club.



Juventus defence should also be difficult to break down again in this match. Despite losing Bonucci the side that only conceded 27 goals last campaign still boast an impressive back-line. The leaders in that defence should keep Lazio out again.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Juventus (4-2-3-1) Buffon; Sandro, Chiellini, Barzagli, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira; Mandzukic, Dybala, Costa; Higuain

​

Lazio (3-5-2) Strakosha; Radu, de Vrij, Wallace; Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Parolo, Basta; Keita, Immobile





Reece Hainesborough (@Haynezy24)

