Italy face Albania at Palermo’s Stadio Barbera tonight. A key clash for both teams that aim to qualify for the 2018 World Cup that will be held in Russia. Italy and Spain top the group G with 10 points. Spain play at home against Israel tonight and there will be only one team that will qualify for the World Cup with the runner-ups that will be forced to go through the play-off stage to earn their tickets for Russia next year.



Italy boss Giampiero Ventura has opted for a very offensive formation with two attacking wingers and two centre forwards. Serie A’s leading scorer Andrea Belotti starts up front alongside Ciro Immobile who is also having a cracking campaign with Lazio.



​Confirmed lineups:



ITALY (4-2-4): Buffon; Zappacosta, Barzagli, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Verratti, De Rossi; Candreva, Belotti, Immobile, Insigne. Coach: Ventura.



ALBANIA (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Veseli, Ajeti, Agolli; Basha, Kukeli, Memushaj; Lila, Cikalleshi, Roshi. Coach: De Biasi





12' Daniele De Rossi's goal gives Italy the lead





Ecco il rigore di #DeRossi

For the last 5 mins Albanian fans have been setting off flares and small bombs.



56' The game is suspended for 5 minutes as away fans have thrown flares on the pitchThe game has been resumed after the suspension. Everything looks calm now.