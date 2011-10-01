The moment many had been waiting for finally has arrived. Juve’s new Italian signing from Fiorentina has decided not to take the vacated number 10 jersey. Paul Pogba dared wear the shirt for one season with the Bianconeri, but only since legends Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio have left the heavy weight of the number, it has gone many years untouched. Many had thought Bernardeschi to be in a similar fashion to the Baggio of 1990.

HIS WORDS - Federico Bernardeschi moves from Fiorentina to Juve, like Roberto Baggio in 1990. These are the player’s words on the comparison between the legend and the new 33 number, "Baggio is Baggio, there is only one. Comparison is always wrong in my opinion. He is the best Italian soccer player ever, so it seems to me to be a comparisons can’t be made. I'm pleased, but it’s not a comparison out of respect."