Serie A live: confirmed line-ups, results and goalscorers

Sunday’s slate of Serie A matches provides opportunities for some teams to gain ground, others to tread water, and even some to suffer massive disappointments.



At the moment, Inter Milan is on their way to disposing of relegation-challenged SPAL on the road.



Without a doubt, the biggest and most highly-anticipated matchup on the docket is AC Milan-Lazio. The visitors will look to maintain, if not increase, their stranglehold on the fourth and final Champions League spot in Serie A. Both teams will, however, be without their injured strikers.



In the 3pm hours, Napoli will host Bologna as they try to maintain their lead over Juventus, who won a controversial match against Chievo Verona last night.



The most interesting matchup, however, may be Crotone-Cagliari. Both teams sit just above the relegation zone, and a loss for either will put its future in Italy’s top-flight in serious doubt.



The late match features Roma and Sampdoria, who’ll be going up against each other for the second time this week?