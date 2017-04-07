It’s not been a good day for Liverpool. After reports that they Merseysiders have lost striker Sadio Mane for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, comes reports from Italy that one of their primary summer transfer targets looks to have secured a deal elsewhere.



Domenico Berardi

Italian international strikerlooks to be on his way to Inter Milan next term with the Corriere dello Sport claiming the Nerazzurri have agreed a £40M deal for the 22-year-old. Despite a disappointing season by his standards, the player has huge potential and his goals were instrumental in clinching a Europa League place for his side last season; the first time they had qualified for a European competition in their history.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had put the player on the club’s radar but after Juventus, who were understood to have had first refusal, decided against making a move, it looks to have left Inter as firm favourites to add him to their roster.