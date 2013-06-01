£40m Man United signing hopes to face Chelsea
03 August at 14:40New Manchester United signing Nemanja Matic wants to play against Chelsea in next week’s Super Cup.
The Serbian impressed in his first friendly outing after his £40 million (€44.25m) move from the Blues, whom he could face if he is ready.
The 29-year-old is very liked by Jose Mourinho, who had him acquired from Benfica three seasons ago for €30m.
"I will try to be 100% ready over the next few days I will try really hard and I hope that I will be an option for that game and we will see,” the Serbian said.
"I have seven days until the Super Cup, but I'm sure that everyone is ready and I will try to be 100% ready and hopefully we can do something for this club."
"It was nice to play in front of our supporters, it was a full stadium full of Manchester supporters and I'm happy to make my debut for such a big club.
He also spoke of his hopes for the future.
"I tried to do my best and to control the game and give the balance and I think for the first game it was good for me and step by step I will be better and better and I hope that I will become the key to achieve something this season."
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments