It will be ‘difficult’ to keep Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona target Alexandre Lacazette at Lyon next summer, his Coach has revealed.

Speaking on a television panel show, Bruno Genesio was asked about Lacazette, who has banged in 22 Ligue 1 goals in as many games this season, confirming that the 25-year-old has plenty of star power.

“I don’t know, he’s happy at OL, isn’t he? [laughter],”

Also chased by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, the French international saw his club reject a

The speculation has been rife of late, ever since

And OL president Jean-Michel Aulas has also made it clear that he would sell…

“If Barcelona or Manchester United will make an adequate offer we’ll sell Lacazette,”

“We won’t stand in his way just like we did with