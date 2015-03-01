£60m Arsenal, Barcelona target could leave in summer, Coach admits
05 March at 15:35It will be ‘difficult’ to keep Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona target Alexandre Lacazette at Lyon next summer, his Coach has revealed.
Speaking on a television panel show, Bruno Genesio was asked about Lacazette, who has banged in 22 Ligue 1 goals in as many games this season, confirming that the 25-year-old has plenty of star power.
“I don’t know, he’s happy at OL, isn’t he? [laughter],” he told Telefoot on French national broadcaster TF1 (vie le10foot), “We’ll see at the end of the season, it could be hard to keep him but we’ll see”.
Also chased by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, the French international saw his club reject a £35 million offer from the Gunners last summer.
The speculation has been rife of late, ever since the Mirror confirmed that Liverpool would join in the race for the French star, and that Arsenal would be willing to climb as high as £60m in order to land their man.
With Alexis Sanchez cutting a frustrated figure and Olivier Giroud not a regular starter, Lacazette would solve many of the Gunners’ issues.
And OL president Jean-Michel Aulas has also made it clear that he would sell… if Manchester United or Barcelona made the right offer!
“If Barcelona or Manchester United will make an adequate offer we’ll sell Lacazette,” he confirmed at the start of the month.
“We won’t stand in his way just like we did with Abidal and Umtiti who joined Barcelona or Benzema who moved to Real Madrid.
"Alex wants to play for a big club and Lyon won’t stand in his way. We know his desires and we won’t do anything to go against his will.”
