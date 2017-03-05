Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has opened to a potential move to the Premier League.





A recent report confirmed, The Chelsea and Arsenal target is liked by a number of Premier League managers, with Antonio Conte making repeated attempts at signing him last summer.A recent report confirmed, however, that Koulibaly will cost upwards of £60 million.

The Senegalese international was talking to

"In the future you never know. Now I concentrate on my club and we will see next season what I have to do.]

"I think I will stay in Napoli but you never know. I can't talk about it now. We will see."

The former Gent player got into trouble with the Serie A side when he mentioned the inevitability of a departure last summer, prompting president Aurelio De Laurentiis to fine him.



