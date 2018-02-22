In a survey conducted online & at tonight’s meeting 88% of AST members vote for Arsenal ending Arsene Wenger’s contract when position reviewed this summer (7% for staying on & 5% don’t know yet). Written comments will be given to Gazidis on Saturday — AST (@AST_arsenal) March 5, 2018

A major Arsenal supporters group has said nearly 90 percent of its members want Arsene Wenger to be replaced as manager next season.The Arsenal Supporters Trust (AST) conducted a survey ahead of its annual general meeting on Monday, asking members whether Wenger should see out the final year of his contract and stay on until next summer.It said 88 percent of those who responded said the board should end his contract after this season, with only seven percent in favor of him staying in charge.The organization did not say how many of its around 2,500 members took part in the survey, but the results will be presented to Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis this week.AST, which has long been critical of Wenger, conducted a similar survey last year, when 78 percent of its members said he should not be given a new deal.Wenger was given a two-year contract last summer by majority owner Stan Kroenke, but has seen his team go through arguably the roughest patch of his 22-year reign in recent weeks.The Gunners are sixth in the Premier League, lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, exited the FA Cup in the third round and must beat AC Milan in the Europa League to maintain hopes of salvaging their season.They face Milan at the San Siro in the first leg on Thursday.