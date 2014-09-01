Chile are in danger of missing out on a place at next summer’s World Cup finals and frustrated fans are laying the blame firmly at the door of one person – the girlfriend of superstar Alexis Sanchez.



The 28-year-old has had his fair share of off-field problems this summer as a move away from his club side Arsenal failed to materialise and now he’s got troubles at international level with a very real chance he’ll miss out on the greatest show on earth next year.



Currently sitting outside the qualification positions, Chile have two game left to play and will need to win both to stand a chance of going into a play-off. Now a Facebook group in the country has set up a page calling upon fans to take part in a protest march on October 5 as they believe Sanchez’s girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez has caused the player to put on weight which is leading to poor performances on the pitch.

