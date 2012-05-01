A Juventus reunion in Maldives: Bonucci, Chiellini & Giaccherini

SHOW GALLERY

The Serie A has taken a two week winter break and the players have all gone on holidays.



Giorgio Chiellini and his wife Carolina Bonistalli have flown to the Maldives together with former Juventus players Leonardo Bonucci and Emanuele Giaccherini and their significant others Martina Maccari and Dania Gazzoni and their families. Carolina Bonistalli took a photo and posted it on her instagram to commemorate the occasion with the caption "having dinner one night. Repatriated."



The Serie A will be back in action in just under a fortnights time the weekend 20-21st of January.