A Manchester City defender has been offered to Inter: the latest
12 August at 21:57Inter Milan are on the verge of selling Jeison Murillo so this likely means that they will be signing a new center-back to add to their roster. They will probably look to sign a defender who won't cost them too much since Spalletti seems happy with Miranda and Skriniar as his starting pair (as they could re-invest the money elsewhere). According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala was offered to the nerazzurri. Tuttosport (via Mcfcwatch) also reported that the defender was offered to Juventus as well, who turned down the proposal.
Mangala appeared in 31 games last season for Valencia as he scored 2 goals on the season. He is now back in Manchester but the question is for how long? Time will tell as he has been offered to a few Serie A teams in the mean time. It now remains to be seen if Inter will try to work a loan deal out with Guardiola's team as Suning will likely want to sign a few more players before the end of the transfer window...
