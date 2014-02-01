Oscar Garcia, who is currently in charge at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

According to Diario Sport , there’s a new name on the list of possible replacements for outgoing Barcelona coach Luis Enrique. That name is Spanish tactician, who is currently in charge at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

The 43-year-old, who played at the Camp Nou for six years from 1993-99 has had a varied managerial career to date having already had spells in charge of the Barcelona youth team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford and has emerged as a surprise contender to take over one of the biggest jobs in world football.



Current Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde remains the favourite to take over the hot-seat next season with Spurs tactician Mauricio Pochettino also strongly fancied in certain circles. The Spanish giants are aware that whoever comes in needs to be able to oversee a huge summer overhaul of the playing staff ahead of next season with club officials having already stated that they will need to sell before they can buy.