Most of Italy is agreeing with the decision made by the Premier League to shorten the summer market window, to end before league play starts. "No to the open market when the championships start" is the battle cry made by Marotta, Ausilio, Mirabelli among others. Only a few, probably only Walter Sabatini, would prefer an open market all year round.

EYE TO CLAUSES - The well-known international agent and broker Beppe Bozzo, talking to Sky Sport's microphones, pointed out that a problem might arise from a few details in current contracts. A special case? The waiver clauses in many contracts is not as relevant in Italy as they are abroad. "While it will be different for players and executives, we are always working. These clauses will have to be changed in this new system. That will lead to the discussion of these contracts. Fortunately in Italy there are only a few, while abroad there are a lot more."

ICARDI AND STROOTMAN AT RISK - The limited cases opened by the words of the agent, involves, among others, Juventus attacker, Federico Bernardeschi. And it is especially true for some bigs Serie A stars. A 110 million EUR buyout clause valid only until July 15th was included in the contract of Mauro Icardi, with Inter, which in case of payment, would take more than a month… This is also the case of Kevin Strootman who has just signed a renewal with an invalid buyout clause in August Not only that, but also the Napoli defender, Hysaj, Mertens, and Brozovic, all have details that need to be re-evaluated. It’s a change that could brings other changes.