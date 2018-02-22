'A simple but unique term, just like Davide': Astori family release thank you letter

Davide Astori’s family have released a letter thanking everyone for their support following his tragic passing in early March.



“Thanks is a simple but unique word, as was Davide. We would like to say thanks to all of you who have been close to us since that unexpected March 4, but you are so many that it would not be possible. So it is like this, as David used to do with a smile and a big hug, which we say to all of you: thank you ".



The message was published in La Nazione by the Astori family and by Francesca and Vittoria, respectively the companion and daughter of the Fiorentina captain. In addition to the message of thanks there is a photo of the defender of Fiorentina while smiling and representing the national team.

