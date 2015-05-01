It is not a secret that Manchester United want to keep improving as José Mourinho's squad might not qualify for next year's UEFA Champions league competition. Last summer they had a huge transfer campaign as they signed Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Mkhitaryan and Bailly. This coming summer, they will be very active on numerous fronts as they have been scouting many players.



MALCOM DREAMS OF UNITED - According to what the player said in an interview with Gazeta Esportiva, Bordeaux' young Brazilian talent Malcom dreams of playing for José Mourinho's Manchester United. Here is what he had to say on the matter: " Even when I first played for Corinthians, I heard a lot of these rumors. I am always fully focused on the pitch as it is up to my agent and my family to think about my future. If United do present me an offer then I will surely consider it....".



Malcom has appeared in 35 Ligue 1 games for the French club as he scored an impressive 7 goals and added 2 assists so far.