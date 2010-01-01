Abameyang speaks out about Dembele transfer

When FC Barcelona used €105 euros to bring in Ousmane Dembele to replace Neymar, many lauded the decision to bring the 20-year-old to Catalunya. However, one person who doesn’t see it that way is his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Pierre-Emrik Abameyang.



"Everyone was a little bit scared by his departure," Aubameyang told RMC. “He had an agreement with the club that if Barcelona came, they would not prevent him from leaving. Afterwards, everyone said it was not the best thing that he did (to go on strike).”



Dembele infamously sat out of Dortmund's training camp in an effort to expedite his move to Camp Nou.



“I think this is true, since he had only to speak first with Dortmund to know if they were going to let him go," continued the Gabonese striker. "If they had said 'no', I could have understood what he did. I think he did it a little too early. But hey, it's my buddy, so I will not smash him! [laughter]. I understand it totally because it's his dream (to move to Barcelona). He has realised it now and I'm very happy for him."



