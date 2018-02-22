Abbiati reveals AC Milan’s best dribblers

Milan club manager Christian Abbiati spoke to Premium Sport before the match against Bologna and commented on the harsh words of Gattuso: "Rino has released these statements to raise the concentration of everyone. The week was very quiet, and he did well to keep the team compact."



On the match against Bologna: "We have an important goal to reach Today's match is very important. We have played a lot of games and it is normal for us to be tired. We have to help everyone and those who come in must help their teammates."



Donnarumma? "He already has 100 Milan appearances and he has ample room for improvement. He is a player with wide margins and also in this campaign he has made some decisive saves.



On the latest challenge: Some teams come to only defend.. The missing personality is to beat the man. Suso has accustomed us to these things (with his dribbling) and Calhanoglu also has the ability to open up the game. But they were not available. When you beat player in individual battles, it change the defensive system of the opponents."