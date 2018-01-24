Former Barcelona star Eric Abidal has said that summer signing Ousmane Dembele could be rendered useless at the club very soon.

Antoine Griezmann has been linked with Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid for quite sometime now and could well have joined the Old Trafford based club this past summer, if not for Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban. Barcelona as well had held positive talks with the player’s entourage some months ago, but the Los Rojiblancos had lodged a complaint against the Catalan side to FIFA. Reports continue to link Barcelona with the Frenchman, who could still be a Barcelona player next summer.

And Abidal, who was talking to a football show called ‘El Larguero’ recently, has said that Griezmann’s signing will defeat the purpose of signing Ousmane Dembele last summer. Abidal said: “If we have Suarez and Messi and Griezmann comes as well, why have we signed Dembele?”

He continued: “Signing Coutinho means someone will have to be on the bench, that’s why I say that it is good to sign great players but it depends on the vision of the club.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)