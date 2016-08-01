AC Milan 0 - 0 Inter: Tops & flops of the first half

It's all square after the first half in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal derby clash between AC Milan and Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district.



It has been a very intense first half where AC Milan have had more of the play and more clear chances than Inter who have been forced to mainly focus on defending but causing AC Milan goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma trouble when on the counter attack.



TOPS:



Antonio Donnarumma: The older brother of the more famous Giggio, who makes his debut for the club, started the match a bit shaky but has since grown into the fixture.



Suso: As expected the Spanish winger is lethal when he gets the ball near the Nerazzurri defence.



Joao Cancelo: The Portuguese full-back has been the Nerazzurri's best player in the first half. Solid defensively as well as very good when going forward,



FLOPS:



Joao Mario: The Inter player has not had a good half but not for lack of trying. Seems completely out of form.



Leonardo Bonucci: Fabio Capello stated earlier today that Bonucci is great with the ball at his feet but cannot defend. Has proven the former Rossoneri coach right more than once.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)