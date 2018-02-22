AC Milan, Abbiati: 'Donnarumma? He has still has a long contract with us. I hope...'

AC Milan are currently playing against AS Roma as this is a big game for both clubs. Here is what Christian Abbiati had to say as he spoke to Premium Sport :



" We have to focus on one game at a time. Tonight won't be easy for us but we have been playing very well of late and we want to continue like this. When you start playing well and you start getting positive results, the players certainly gain momentum. We are now playing like a united group and we have to continue like this in games to come. Gattuso? He has clear ideas and he is trying to teach them to the players in the best way he could. Arsenal? They are a great team but we aren't thinking of them. We have a ton of big games coming up so it should be fun. Tonight is an important game and then Wednesday too in the Coppa Italia against Lazio. Donnarumma?I hope he can beat my record for the amount of games for the club. He still has a long contract here with us and he is already one of the best in the world...".