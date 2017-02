AC Milan are in the market for one of Sampdoria’s best discoveries: Lucas Torreira.

The Diavolo is running out of men in the middle, where Jose Sosa hasn’t been up to scratch, and the likes of Manuel Locatelli is too young to play every game, at least not yet.

Pablo Betancur recently told

“Our objective is to go to another club, we haven't renewed with Sampdoria”.

Torreira has impressed with his vision, read of the game and dynamism.

