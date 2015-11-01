AC Milan after Serie A midfield sensation
08 February at 16:05AC Milan are in the market for one of Sampdoria’s best discoveries: Lucas Torreira.
The latest reports have the Roma and Sevilla being identified as one of the Rossoneri’s midfielders of the future. He has had such a strong season at the Marassi Stadium, and has attracted interest from Inter, too.
The Diavolo is running out of men in the middle, where Jose Sosa hasn’t been up to scratch, and the likes of Manuel Locatelli is too young to play every game, at least not yet.
Torreira’s agent has already made it clear that the midfielder, who has already made 21 Serie A appearances this season, wants to “leave Sampdoria”.
Pablo Betancur recently told LaRoma24 (via Gazzamercato) that Torreira's objective was to “leave Sampdoria”.
“Our objective is to go to another club, we haven't renewed with Sampdoria”.
Inter were already linked to the 20-year-old player, too, but little has come of the news.
Torreira has impressed with his vision, read of the game and dynamism.
