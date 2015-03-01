AC Milan: agent says midfielder wants to stay, Watford loanee makes San Siro return
24 May at 17:45AC Milan are probably the most active Serie A club on the transfer market. The rossoneri are being linked with several big names as they aim to make return to Champions League football from next season.
The club’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli has made contact to sign several big players but the club will also need to work to sell some of their players.
José Sosa is one of the players who may leave the San Siro but his agent has denied that the Argentinean will leave the club.
“There is only one game left before the end of the season and José wants to stay at AC Milan”, Favio Bilardo told Milannews.
“He’s very happy at the club and has not received any offer. There are rumours linking him with a return to Turkey but there are no official offers.”
Another player who wants to be at Milanello at the beginning of next season is M’Baye Niang who has apparently taken a decision over his future. According to Sky Sport, the Frenchman does not want to stay at Watford and is set to return to AC Milan after his six-month loan spell in the Premier League.
