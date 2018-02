Former AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport and was full of praise for the new rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso. “I hoped he could turn things around, but I wasn’t sure about it.. Gattuso is a leader. Players would die for him. He is the soul of this team.”“I still watch every Serie A game and I celebrate when they win. Rino took a month to turn things around. Being a legend of this club has definitely helped him.He can go far if everybody walks in the same direction. Fans, club, manager and players.”Rino was able to motivate his players., he gave him advices and how Biglia is the player he used to be. Rino strategy’s worked. The team is unite, they. AC Milan do not allow many goals and that’s also another key of their success.. They need Lazio, Inter and Roma to stop their run. If they do, AC Milan must be ready.”