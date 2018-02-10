AC Milan: Ancelotti reveals secrets of Gattuso success
20 February at 10:15Former AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport and was full of praise for the new rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso.
“I hoped he could turn things around, but I wasn’t sure about it. The secret is to be a credible coach for your players, if you do that then you can reach any result. Gattuso is a leader. Players would die for him. He is the soul of this team.”
“I still watch every Serie A game and I celebrate when they win. Rino took a month to turn things around. Being a legend of this club has definitely helped him. AC Milan and Milanello have no secrets for him. He can go far if everybody walks in the same direction. Fans, club, manager and players.”
Rino was able to motivate his players. Think of Biglia, he was very good at Lazio, how could he fail at AC Milan? Rino motivated him, he gave him advices and how Biglia is the player he used to be. Rino strategy’s worked. The team is unite, they. AC Milan do not allow many goals and that’s also another key of their success. The rossoneri can qualify for the Champions League but it does not depend on them. They need Lazio, Inter and Roma to stop their run. If they do, AC Milan must be ready.”
