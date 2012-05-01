AC Milan and Arsenal target won't be sold in January

Serie A side Udinese have informed AC Milan that they won't sell rossoneri midfield target Jakub Jankto in January, sources have told CalcioMercato.com



Jankto, 21, has been one of Udinese's best players over the past two seasons and has found the back of the net thrice this season, racking up a tally of four assists as well. His performances have attracted interest from bigger clubs across Europe.



While Arsenal are also said to be after Jankto, Milan are being touted to be the front-runners to sign the midfielder. But CalcioMercato have learnt that Udinese have informed the rossoneri that their prized asset won't be sold this month, amidst rumors that Milan are willing to offer Gustavo Gomez as bait to sign Jankto.



Udinese value Jankto at about 25 to 30 million euros and while it is said that Milan have good relations with his agent Beppe Riso, a move in January seems almost impossible.



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)