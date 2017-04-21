AC Milan and Chelsea to go head to head for promising Monaco defender
21 April at 16:10AC Milan and Chelsea have emerged as possible contenders for promising Monaco star Benjamin Mendy, Tuttosport reports today.
The French left-back is one of Europe’s most talented left-backs and both clubs will be trying to seal his transfer in the summer after that Sead Kolasinac has snubbed a move to Italy and South West London to join Arsenal as a free agent in the summer.
Mendy’s contract with Monaco expires in 2021. The 22-year-old has one goal and 11 assists in 35 appearances with the Ligue1 table leaders so far this season and AC Milan’s director of sport reportedly scouted the promising defender during Monaco’s home 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund earlier this week.
AC Milan will need to sign at least one new player for every role in the pitch. The Serie A giants have a very interesting strikers’ shortlist which includes Real Madrid stars Morata, Benzema as well as Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette.
