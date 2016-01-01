AC Milan and Donnarumma set to meet in coming hours
12 December at 14:20In the next few hours, a meeting is set to take place between the management of AC Milan and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to Corriere della Sera, the 18-year-old has sent the club a document in which he claims to have been the subject of psychological pressure last summer, when he agreed to sign a new contract.
The Rossoneri leadership intends to address the issue with the player, and try to find out what the problem is. In their eyes, Donnarumma is unsellable and he enjoys the maximum trust of the staff and his teammates. He is part of the backbone on which Gennaro Gattuso wants to build his side, and is not on the market. In short, only a sensational offer would be taken into consideration.
Within the club, the situation is being dismissed as yet another move by agent Mino Raiola to create instability. However, for now, the cancellation of his contract remains just one of several different potential outcomes.
(Corriere della Sera)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
