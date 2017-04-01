AC Milan and Inter set to fight it out for Balotelli?
19 February at 08:00AC Milan are getting their season back on the right track as Rino Gattuso has been incredible for them to date. On the other side of the city, Inter Milan started off this past season in great form but have been struggling a lot of late. Both rivals might not only fight hard against one another on the pitch (they will meet up in a few weeks time) as it seems like they both have interest in Italian forward Mario Balotelli (who played for both sides in the past).
According to the Sun, it seems like Mario Balotelli is ready to leave the French Ligue 1 as he is tired of being the victim of certain French fans and players from opposing teams. He is also very upset with recent racist episodes.The English paper states that a return to Italy could be on the cards for Super Mario as both Milanese clubs have interest in him. Time will tell..
Mario Balotelli has appeared in 28 games for Nice on the season as he scored 21 goals and added 1 assist in 2017-18 to date. He will likely receive an Italian national team call-up from interim head coach Gigi Di Biagio in weeks to come.
