AC Milan and Inter to go head to head for Arturo Vidal?
02 March at 10:30AC Milan and Inter are reported to be interested in signing Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal. According to Tuttosport both clubs have already made contact to sign the talented Chile International at the end of the season.
The contract of the former Juventus ace expires in June 2019 and in case Bayern do not offer him a new deal, Vidal may decide to leave the Allianz Arena and make return to Italy.
Vidal may be struggling with game time next season as Bayern have already announced the arrival of Leon Goretzka. Vidal wants regular game time and he knows both Inter and AC Milan could provide him some.
The Turin-based paper reports that Vidal wants to play the Champions League and is likely to join the Milanese side that will eventually manage to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.
Rossoneri and nerazzurri will play the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night, Vidal could be playing the derby of Milan next season.
