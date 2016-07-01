Ac Milan and Juve stars named to the best team of the year

There is a lot of Juve as well as a little bit of Milan in the Fifpro team of the year. Fifa released a list of 55 players who are candidates for the Fifpro World 11 (which is a lineup composed of the best 11 players of this previous season as they are voted by the players). In all, there are four Serie A players who made this list.



FROM BUFFON TO CHIELLINI PASSING BY BONUCCI - Juve are the squad who have the most players in Italy (which is normal since they made the UEFA Champions league final) as Buffon, Chiellini and Dybala made the cut. The final player is ex-Juve star defender Leonardo Bonucci who moved to Milan this past summer for 42 million euros. The final 11 will be revealed during the Best Fifa Football awards ceremony (which will be held in London on October 23rd). Other than Juventus, there is also a little bit of Milan also present....