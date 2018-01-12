AC Milan and Juventus go head to head for Liverpool and Spurs target
14 January at 22:40Since 32-year-old Italian coach Domenico Tedesco took charge of Bundesliga side Schalke last summer, Max Meyer has been immense in his new central midfield role and has become one of European football’s hottest properties in the process.
In fact, the latest reports suggest that Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are set to do battle over his signature, with both sides keen to make at least one significant addition in the midfield department.
However, signing the 22-year-old German will be no easy task given the fact Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also indicated their intent to test the Gelsenkirchen side’s resolve with a bid before long.
With his contract set to expire in the summer, it remains to be seen whether he will agree new terms with the Royal Blues or opt to leave on a free transfer at the end of June.
Inter have also been linked with a move for Meyer, with the Nerazzurri keen to add more creativity to their midfield which has often looked static and devoid of ideas in recent weeks.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments