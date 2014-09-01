There are many different ways to attack a rival club. Words, banners, chants, scarves, and in some cases just pointing out simple truths are enough. In fact, the club television channel Benfica TV, decided to showcase images of the most corrupt clubs in Europe, an adaption of a story from the English daily newspaper Daily Mail. It’s an interesting and laughable decision, as the Portuguese club is likely pointing the finger at rivals Porto, who are listed as the third most corrupt club.

JUVE SECOND, MILAN SIXTH - Not only have Porto, Benfica’s historic rival, made the list, but there are also several Italian clubs appearing as well. The Old Lady of Italian football, Juventus is second defeated, and sixth place goes to Milan, with Fiorentina in seventh and Lazio in ninth. Following the images on Benfica TV, Porto executives naturally did not take the matter lightly and released a response. The Italian clubs, though, have remained silent, with both now having moved far beyond any of the calciopoli scandals of over ten years ago. Both Juve and Milan are now greatly concentrated on moving back among Europe's elite.

