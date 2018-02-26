AC Milan and Lazio cancel training sessions due to snow
26 February at 17:25Reports from Italy suggest that Serie A sides AC Milan and Lazio have canceled their training sessions due to heavy snow in Rome.
While yesterday's Serie A game involving Juventus and Atalanta was called off because of snowfall in Turin, the cancelation of training for both Milan and Lazio brings to the fore the intensity of the snowfall in the country.
Milan had stayed back in the Italian capital after their 2-0 win over Roma yesterday, as they face Lazio themselves in the second leg of the Italian Cup semi-final on Wednesday.The training session to prepare for the game was scheduled for 11:30 in the morning at the pitch of Acqua Acetosa with the first twenty minutes open for the press, but the snow meant that it was canceled.
Rino Gattuso's men will stay at the Parco dei Principi for the time being. And as far as Simone Inzaghi's Lazio go, their training ground Formello Sports center is completely covered in snow and the team will look to train tomorrow morning.
