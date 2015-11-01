AC Milan and Man Utd star strikers reject China move

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has rejected a chance to move to China where Tianjin Quanjian have made an offer to sign the Colombian striker. According to a report of Sky Sport, Fabio Cannavaro’s side had offered the former Sevilla star € 10 million-a-year, but Bacca has declined the offer.



The player has confirmed his decision with an interview released why Sky Sport: “I want to stay and help AC Milan to qualify for Europe. I promised it at the beginning of the season and I am not going to leave now.”



The player’s agent has also told calciomercato.com that Bacca is not going to leave AC Milan before the end of the season.



Bacca is not the only ‘European’ star to have been linked with a move to the Far East. Wayne Rooney, in fact, is said to have received a lucrative offer from China but the Englishman has also decided to stay at his current club.



“I want to end speculations and say I’m going to stay at Manchester United. I hope I can help the club to reach their targets.”

