AC Milan and Sino Europe representatives to have new meeting over club’s takeover

Representatives of Sino Europe and AC Milan will have a new meeting today in Milan where the two parties will be discussing about the final steps for the club’s takeover.



The Chinese consortium is supposed to finalize the acquisition of the club by the 3rd of March and today’s meeting will be used by AC Milan to know which steps Sino Europe will take in the next few weeks in order to finalize the deal.



AC Milan will be informed about how the payment will be made and which investments funds are linked with potential new owners of the club. According to Il Corriere della Sera, the representatives of the Serie A giants want to know the details of Sino Europe’s plan both in terms of people who will be part of the club’s new board and also in economical terms given that bureaucratic issues have blocked the club’s takeover which was initially due to be finalized at the end of this past December.