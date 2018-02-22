AC Milan and Tottenham warned as Pioli admits Badelj’s Fiorentina future is uncertain
06 May at 14:00Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli was asked a few tips about La Viola summer strategies during yesterday’s pre-match press conference.
Milan Baldej is definitely one of the most interesting players contracted with the Serie A side although the deal between the player and the Tuscans expires at the end of the season. Tottenham showed their interest in the Croatian midfielder during the last campaign and, more recently, AC Milan have been thinking of welcoming his services in the summer.
Baldej would be free to leave Fiorentina for nothing and Pioli released a quick update about the player’s future: “For what he does and how he behaves, I wouldn’t say that he is going to leave. But here we are not in charge of negotiations. The only thing we can do is to remain concentrated on the pitch.”
Fiorentina face Genoa at the Marassi tonight. La Viola still hope to finish among the top seven in the table to gain access to Europa League play-offs.
