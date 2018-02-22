AC Milan: André Silva could start against Verona
02 May at 18:40For AC Milan, the final three matches of the Serie A campaign are crucial as they look to secure a place in the preliminary rounds of next season’s UEFA Europa League.
One of the most important decisions facing coach Gennaro Gattuso and his technical staff is who to start in attack, given how ineffective they have been in the final third of the pitch.
Gattuso is well aware of the fact the club needs to bring in a new striker during this summer’s transfer window; one who can guarantee 20-25 goals per season. However, for now, he will have to count on André Silva, Patrick Cutrone and Nikola Kalinić.
Indeed, there is a good chance that the Portuguese international will be asked to start on Saturday evening against Verona with a view to calling upon Cutrone against Juventus next Wednesday in the Coppa Italia final. The next few weeks are vital for Silva as he looks to convince his employers that he is worthy of staying at San Siro beyond the summer.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
