Andre Silva finally managed to score his first Serie A goal this past week-end and according to the latest reports in Italy , his decisive away goal at the Marassi should allow him to start against Arsenal in the return leg of the last 16 stage of Europa League.The Portuguese ace scored a vital for AC Milan on Sunday as he helped his side to seal a crucial 1-0 win against Genoa at the Marassi.AC Milan need to secure a win at the Emirates Stadium as well tomorrow night after losing the opening San Siro clash for 2-0 last week.Gattuso should start the former Porto striker up front with Nikola Kalinic and Patrick Cutrone destined to begin the game from the bench. Gattuso will provide a few more updates on the rossoneri line-up during the classic pre-match press conference that he will hold in London later today.