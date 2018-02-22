AC Milan: Andre Silva set to start against Arsenal
14 March at 10:25Andre Silva finally managed to score his first Serie A goal this past week-end and according to the latest reports in Italy, his decisive away goal at the Marassi should allow him to start against Arsenal in the return leg of the last 16 stage of Europa League.
The Portuguese ace scored a vital for AC Milan on Sunday as he helped his side to seal a crucial 1-0 win against Genoa at the Marassi.
AC Milan need to secure a win at the Emirates Stadium as well tomorrow night after losing the opening San Siro clash for 2-0 last week.
Gattuso should start the former Porto striker up front with Nikola Kalinic and Patrick Cutrone destined to begin the game from the bench. Gattuso will provide a few more updates on the rossoneri line-up during the classic pre-match press conference that he will hold in London later today.
