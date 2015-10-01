AC Milan: Arab group prepared to take over club, build new stadium
04 December at 10:20La Repubblica has confirmed what CalcioMercato reported exclusively earlier, that an Arab group is prepared to come forward to provide much needed financial stability to AC Milan.
The unnamed Arab group would support Yonghong Li in running a club which, soon, expects to close an agreement with Britain-based Highbridge fund to refinance their current €303 million debt with the America-based Eliot Fund. The Arab group is expected to spread it’s investment over many years to help prop up the financially unstable club operate with more peace of mind.
According to what it filters from London financial circles, the Arab group could even take the majority stake in AC Milan, which is currently (supposedly) held by the Chinese businessman, and would be supported by a US investor specialized in real estate. The rumor is an indication of the strong will to follow up on the recent talks with the Municipality of Milan for the construction of a new stadium owned by the club.
Matthew Klimberg
Go to comments