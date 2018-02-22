AC Milan are on the new Modric, the latest

AC Milan have been doing very well of late as Rino Gattuso's side haven't lost over their past 11 games in all competitions. Fassone and Mirabelli are looking to improve their squad come summer time and they have their eyes on the "new Modric", Nikola Moro. The Dinamo Zagreb youngster is viewed as one of the best U20's in the world as many big clubs like Manchester United and Benfica have been after him. Dinamo have infact recently turned down a 15 million euros offer that Shakhtar Donetsk had presented to them.



JUVE DEBUT... - He is an offensive midfield with a ton of quality but he has also played a little deeper in the midfield as well. His first UCL game was against Juventus (in 2016-17) as Moro has grown a lot since then. He has scored 4 goals and added two assists in 20 league appearances for his club so far this season as he is one to look out for in the near future.



MIRABELLI AND CROATIA - DInamo have so far turned down all of the offers that they have received for him as they renewed his contract up until 2022. It will likely take a 20+ million euros offer to get him come summer time as Milan look on. According to Calciomercato.com sources, AC Milan are one of the teams that have the most interest in him at the moment. Mirabelli has always liked to find Croatian talents (Perisic, Brozovic for example) as Moro might be the next one on his list...



By Andrea Distaso, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)