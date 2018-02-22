AC Milan-Arsenal 0-2: first half tops and flops

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jack Wilshere’s goals allow Arsenal to enjoy a 2-0 lead over AC Milan at half time in San Siro. These are ours’ tops and flops of the San Siro clash.

TOP



Mkhitaryan – His deflected shot gives Arsenal the lead. His position between the Gunners’ lines has created several troubles to AC Milan. He misses, however, a very big chance at the end of the first half. Luckily for Arsenal, Ramsey gets the big target a few seconds later.



Ozil – Decisive with two assists, the second one for Jack Wilshere is pure magic.



FLOP

Calabria – He doesn’t pushes ahead but, even worse, he gives the ball away to Arsenal being punished by Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener. Looks a bit lost after a few positive displays in Serie A.



Kessié – Arsenal are in complete control of midfield. The Ivorian midfielder has failed to show his physical skills and the Gunners have bossed the midfield from the very first minute.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni