This is the first meeting between Milan and Arsenal since the 2011-12 Champions League campaign, when they met in the Last 16; Milan won 4-3 on aggregate, winning 4-0 at the San Siro in the first leg before losing 3-0 at the Emirates in the second leg.



Arsenal haven’t gone beyond the Last 16 of a European competition since 2009-10, when they were eliminated by Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



The Gunners have lost their last three European trips to Italy (excluding qualifiers), failing to score in defeats to Roma (0-1), Milan (0-4) and Napoli (0-2).



Milan have lost just one of their last 18 home UEFA Cup/Europa League matches (W14 D3), losing 1-0 to Roda JC in February 2002 (excluding qualifiers).



Current Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso played the full 90 minutes the last time Arsenal won against Milan at the San Siro in March 2008, with the Gunners winning 2-0 thanks to late goals from Cesc Fabregas and Emmanuel Adebayor.



Milan’s Fabio Borini is averaging a goal or assist every 73 minutes in the Europa League this season (two goals, three assists in 366 minutes of action) – however, the Italian has failed to score or assist in any of his seven previous career appearances against Arsenal and has never been on the winning side against them (D2 L5).