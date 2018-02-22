AC Milan - Arsenal: Latest news and predicted lineups

A day after Tottenham was eliminated by Juventus in Champions League play, all attention turns to another London – Northern Italy matchup in Europe as AC Milan host Arsenal tonight.



Arsenal know winning the Europa League is their only realistic chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League and face a huge test against resurgent AC Milan.



The Gunners currently sit 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham and now travel to Italy for a daunting last-16 first-leg clash.



Milan are on a six-match winning streak, a huge contrast to Arsenal's woes, under former player Gennaro Gattuso.



Alexandre Lacazette and Nacho Monreal remain sidelined for Arsenal. The Rossoneri will be without Luca Antonelli, Ignazio Abate and long-term absentee Andrea Conti.



Here are the lineups you can expect to see on the pitch at San Siro.



MILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu.



ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ospina; Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere; Mkhitaryan, Welbeck, Ozil.



Referee: Turpin (France).